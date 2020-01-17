Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 18,400 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

