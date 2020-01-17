Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $146.54. 123,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $146.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

