LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in LTC Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in LTC Properties by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $46.83 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

