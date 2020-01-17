Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 984,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on LMNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Luminex has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $58,509.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 584,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,109.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,080. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 75.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Luminex by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

