Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.04

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.04 and last traded at C$8.99, with a volume of 89182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -19.55.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,951.92.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

