Lunyr Hits Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00010294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Binance and Huobi. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $3.79 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.03603161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00205124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Liqui, Binance, BigONE, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

