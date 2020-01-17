LUXCoin Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and $9,583.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.