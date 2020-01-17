M Winkworth PLC (WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on February 20th

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Friday. M Winkworth has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.33 ($1.98). The company has a market cap of $18.78 million and a PE ratio of 16.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.01.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Tuesday.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

