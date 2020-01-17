Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Macerich in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.86. 58,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Macerich has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 17,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 762,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 164.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.