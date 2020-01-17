Magenta Therapeutics’ (MGTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGTA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

MGTA opened at $14.38 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $525.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.27.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). Equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,202 shares of company stock worth $677,911. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

