Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGIC. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

