Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,300,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

