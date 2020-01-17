Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 425 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,447,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.70. 289,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,149. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.34. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $140.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

