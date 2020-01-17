Manchester Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $1,948,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $330,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Citigroup by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 32,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Citigroup by 26.7% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,120,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.