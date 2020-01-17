Manchester Financial Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,974,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.59. 493,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849,591. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $148.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.