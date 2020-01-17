Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $113,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 210,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $46.21. 3,429,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,067,742. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

