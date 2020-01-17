Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $80,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,893,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,065 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,256,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,137,000 after acquiring an additional 579,581 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,948,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 45.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 288,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,202,000.

PHYS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

