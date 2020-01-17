Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. 649,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,193,591. The stock has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.