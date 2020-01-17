Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.61. The stock had a trading volume of 51,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.58 and a 1 year high of $113.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

