Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.01

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.01 and last traded at $113.99, with a volume of 855357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

