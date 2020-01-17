Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 615 ($8.09).

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 787 ($10.35) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 822.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 715.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.11.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.