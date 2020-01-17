Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 615 ($8.09).
Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 787 ($10.35) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 822.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 715.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.11.
Marshalls Company Profile
