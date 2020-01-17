Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc trimmed its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Masco accounts for approximately 2.1% of Truehand Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Masco by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Masco stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 2,325,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,274 shares of company stock worth $17,351,185 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

