Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 15,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,335,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,327. Masco has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

In other news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $90,452.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,274 shares of company stock valued at $17,351,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 88.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.