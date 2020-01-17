Masimo Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Masimo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MASI. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

MASI opened at $169.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.26. Masimo has a 52 week low of $116.22 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Masimo news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,715. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

