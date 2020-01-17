Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.94 Million

Analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to announce sales of $254.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.91 million and the highest is $268.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $289.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $955.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.93 million to $972.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

MTDR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 59,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.15. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

