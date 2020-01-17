Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 24,590,000 shares. Approximately 24.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.06. 1,959,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,874. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 992,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,424 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 140,148 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 72.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

