Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of MAXR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 1,584,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

