Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 2.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after buying an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after buying an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $825,918,000 after purchasing an additional 502,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.62. 114,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.37. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

