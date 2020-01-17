McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.55. McKesson posted earnings of $3.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $14.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $14.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $15.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after acquiring an additional 482,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 782,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.