Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 394.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

