Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Increases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 212.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,799.83.

NYSE:NVR traded up $22.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,893.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,463. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,452.42 and a 12 month high of $3,946.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,797.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,627.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $51.52 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $48.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 215.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total transaction of $6,974,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,952,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total value of $3,546,856.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,476,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,692 shares of company stock worth $78,100,018. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

