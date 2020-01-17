Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in United Rentals by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock worth $7,511,710. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

URI stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,052. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

