Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after buying an additional 64,473 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 37,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Dover by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.53. 612,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $119.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

