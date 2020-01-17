Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 693,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 69.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,663,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,990,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.61.

JWN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 3,255,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,965. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.