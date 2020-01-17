Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 37,214 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,214 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,117,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

