Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 43,076 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 43,076 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of COP remained flat at $$65.07 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,650,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

