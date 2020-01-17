Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 47,948 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,948 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 530.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $123.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

