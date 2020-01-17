Medadvisor (ASX:MDR) Trading Down 3.9%

Medadvisor Limited (ASX:MDR)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), approximately 115,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.27).

The firm has a market cap of $130.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.13.

In other Medadvisor news, insider Robert Read 1,178,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd.

MedAdvisor Limited develops and delivers software for personal medication management in Australia. It develops and deploys the MedAdvisor, a medication and adherence platform that connects health professionals with patients using mobile and Web technologies; and PlusOne, a software platform, which allow pharmacies to connect with patients via SMS, App, Web/email or Landline.

