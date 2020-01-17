Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $2.81. Medicure shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

