Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.70. 1,154,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,899. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

