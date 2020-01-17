Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 12,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Approximately 20.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 12,032,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,221,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 192,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,811,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 234,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,670,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

MEET has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of Meet Group stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.79. 115,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

