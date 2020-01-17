MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.92

Shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

About MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

