Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MERC. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 327,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,659,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 98.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 59,343 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

