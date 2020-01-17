Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report $48.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.51 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $51.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $198.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $198.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $205.48 million, with estimates ranging from $203.09 million to $207.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,257.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 9,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,458. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

