Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,895 BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.