Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.90 and a fifty-two week high of $258.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.86 and a 200 day moving average of $224.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6513 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

