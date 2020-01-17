Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,535 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,622 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,122 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

Shares of LUV opened at $55.30 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.