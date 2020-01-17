Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,862,000 after buying an additional 18,174,376 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,167,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,567,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,425,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,938,000 after buying an additional 74,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,317,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,018,000 after buying an additional 121,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,711,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,630,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

