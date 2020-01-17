Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.25 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

