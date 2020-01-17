Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $300.74 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day moving average of $255.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

